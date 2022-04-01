WWE Superstars Can Now Make Money from Third Party Platforms and More

It’s been a busy day for WWE, as the WrestleMania 38 festivities are in full swing, but things got interesting even before today. In a new report from Fightful Select, WWE held a meeting with talent in Dallas, and during that meeting, WWE President Nick Khan revealed several new business updates. One of those updates is a big one for WWE Superstars who worked with third-party platforms in the past, as Khan revealed that talent will now make additional money and profit participation on top of their Superstar contracts for revenue generated from third-party platforms, including Cameo, autograph signings, scripted, and unscripted programming, and that last one perhaps implies a return to Twitch could happen too.

We’ll have to wait and see if big streamers like AJ Styles and Zelina Vega can start streaming from Twitch again, as they had to step away from streaming last year after WWE’s mandate. We have seen some Superstars jump on Cameo in the months since, but those are typically limited to big events or WWE pay-per-views. Now it seems we’ll see more Superstars have a consistent presence on there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report says they spoke to half a dozen talents who said it was a great, unanimously positive meeting, and one in particular noted it was a great way to start a big weekend. That wasn’t the only surprise in the meeting, however, as after John Laurinaitis started the meeting he said he had a guest, and that turned out to be Triple H.

Triple H hadn’t been seen by many in attendance since last August, and the report states they were told it was an emotional scene with many elated that he was there. Triple H talked a bit about his health challenges and then introduced Khan.

As for WrestleMania 38, the event kicks off its two-night event tomorrow night and will stream exclusively on Peacock.