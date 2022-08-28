WWE Survey Reveals Potential New Performance Center and Fan Attraction

It looks like WWE is considering the development of a new WWE Performance Center that also doubles as a fan attraction, at least according to a new WWE survey. The survey went out today (via Henry T. Casey) and said the company is considering a new state-of-the-art Performance Center that would offer world-class amenities and training facilities for WWE superstars, athletes, and top-level talent across the world, but it also said it would attract fans to a new and unique WWE themed attraction and tour. Five different locations were mentioned, including Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Nashville, Orlando, and Tampa, though there's also more to the proposal.

The survey goes on to say that the new Performance Center could also be used as an anchor to a larger themed mixed-use development that could house restaurants, bars, retail stores, entertainment venues, recreation, offices, residential, hotels, parking, plazas, and more.

The survey also lists potential activities that fans could engage in, including trying on a WWE Championship belt with a souvenir and picture, watching superstars and trainers demonstrating basic moves, mimicking your favorite superstar in a walk to the ring, trying on a superstar costume, record a video of you smack talking a virtual opponent and announcing a match, getting into a padded suit to wrestle family and friends, rolling around in a WWE cage ring in Zorb balls, and jumping around in a WWE-themed trampoline park.

Other activities include behind the scenes on producing WWE events, getting your photos and autographs with WWE legends, nutrition talks, panels with writers on how they develop characters, special Q&A sessions, WWE trivia, sitting in on podcast recordings, augmented reality selfies, virtual reality experience, artificial intelligence conversation, playing vintage WWE games in an arcade, and seeing classic WWE matches on the big screen.

There's also a section that mentions third-party events and a small to mid-sized arena possibly being constructed. This arena is envisioned to regularly host and broadcast NXT matches live, as well as concerts, comedy, and other sporting events on non-match days. The survey also asks for your favorite current superstar and your former superstar.

It certainly is an intriguing idea, and frankly if one was in Nashville I'd probably be tempted to check it out on a semi-regular basis, depending on the cost of admission and ease of booking and reservations. We'll have to wait and see how this all turns out, but let us know what you think in the comments!