Four Champion vs. Champion Matches Announced for WWE Survivor Series 2020

WWE's annual Survivor Series 2020 pay-per-view is less than a month away, and the company started filling up the card during tonight's Monday Night Raw. Just like in recent years, the show will center around the champions of Raw taking on the reigning champions of SmackDown, but unlike last year NXT will not be included in the mix. Early in Raw's third hour Kofi Kingston, Asuka and Xavier Woods appeared backstage to confirm three champion vs. champion matches — Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton, The New Day vs. The Street Profits and Asuka vs. Sasha Banks. US Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was already booked by that point.

Two five-on-five elimination tag team matches will also be on the card, and Raw started filling up their respective teams during the episode.

Check out full card (so far) for Survivor Series below: