Four Champion vs. Champion Matches Announced for WWE Survivor Series 2020
WWE's annual Survivor Series 2020 pay-per-view is less than a month away, and the company started filling up the card during tonight's Monday Night Raw. Just like in recent years, the show will center around the champions of Raw taking on the reigning champions of SmackDown, but unlike last year NXT will not be included in the mix. Early in Raw's third hour Kofi Kingston, Asuka and Xavier Woods appeared backstage to confirm three champion vs. champion matches — Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton, The New Day vs. The Street Profits and Asuka vs. Sasha Banks. US Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was already booked by that point.
Two five-on-five elimination tag team matches will also be on the card, and Raw started filling up their respective teams during the episode.
Check out full card (so far) for Survivor Series below:
- WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks
- Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
- United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
- Men's Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, TBA, TBA) vs. Team SmackDown (TBA)
- Women's Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (TBA)