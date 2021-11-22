WWE Survivor Series 2021: Team Raw Claims Tight Victory In Men’s Elimination Match

What would a Survivor Series in the WWE be without a multi-men tag-team match, with this year’s pay-per-view featuring Smackdown and Raw compiling five of the biggest heavy hitters in their roster. With Raw bringing to the table Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley, Smackdown made sure to bring a quintet able to stand toe-to-toe with this force in Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus. Ultimately though, the former was able to claim victory in this battle for supremacy.

Days prior to the arrival of Survivor Series, the Men’s Elimination Match was up in the air when it came to the roster of the five-man teams on both sides, with the Mysterios being knocked out of contention by Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. The elimination match began with Xavier Woods and Kevin Owens, with the result being Owens walking out of the ring and eliminating himself, leaving Team Raw at a disadvantage off the cut. Shortly thereafter, Finn Balor was able to eliminate Happy Corbin, evening up the playing field.

Raw and Smackdown were fairly evenly matched throughout the night, with the final four being Seth Rollins and Austin Theory facing down Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. With Austin managing to eliminate Sheamus, Hardy was left between a rock and a hard place, especially with the spikey-haired brawler clotheslining his former partner. Managing to eliminate Theory, Hardy and Rollins faced off, with Seth being the last man standing and winning the Elimination Match for Team Raw.

What was your favorite moment from this year's Men's Elimination Match at Survivor Series?

