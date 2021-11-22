WWE Raw Wins the Battle for Brand Supremacy at Survivor Series 2021

This year’s Survivor Series once again pit the roster of Smackdown against the lineup of Raw, with the latter pulling away for a definitive victory against their cohorts in the battle of “red vs. blue”. So far, Becky Lynch has defeated Charlotte Flair, Team Raw won the Men’s Elimination Match, RK-Bro defeated the Usos, and Omos came away as the last man standing in the twenty-five-man battle royale. Needless to say, Raw is taking home the gold in this WWE Civil War, regardless of who wins the final matches in one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the WWE.

Ironically enough, this is yet another year where Raw has claimed victory as Smackdown has yet to win a Survivor Series since the 2016 brand split, definitively making Smackdown the underdog. While there are still more matches in the night, it’s not possible for Smackdown to make a comeback, though the weekly roster certainly could use at least one or two victories to make up for their major losses.

Aside from the battles between Raw and Smackdown, fans have been wondering if Survivor Series will see the return of the Rock, considering that this event coincides with the anniversary of Dwayne Johnson stepping into the ring, twenty-five years ago. Needless to say, The Rock interjecting himself into the battle between Big E and Roman Reigns would be a major event and might lay the groundwork for the main event of next year’s WrestleMania.

