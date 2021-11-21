WWE will host its final pay-per-view of 2021, Survivor Series, tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Heading into the weekend, many fans assumed the show would have Universal Champion Roman Reigns versus WWE Champion Big E as the main event. However, Sean Ross Sapp took to Fightful Select hours before the show and released the planned lineup for the card. As of this afternoon, the plan is for Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to end the show.

Sapp also noted there’s been no word of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being backstage for the show. The pay-per-view will celebrate the 25th anniversary of “The People’s Champ’s” WWE debut. The planned match order includes:

Kickoff: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

Opener: Roman Reigns vs. Big E

Second: Women’s Survivor Series

Semi-Main Event: Men’s Survivor Series

Main Event: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

UPDATE: As the old expression goes, plans change.

The show will also center around the “Battle for Brand Supremacy” between SmackDown and Raw, though Reigns’ special counsel Paul Heyman argued in an interview with Ariel Helwani this week that there’s no real rivalry between the two shows.

“There is no rivalry, SmackDown has beaten the s— out of Raw, Raw is clearly the B Show. There is no more competition. We won,” Heyman said. “I have no bitterness towards Raw. If Raw goes sour, it hurts SmackDown. If Raw goes sour, it hurts WWE. It hurts the stock. The stock goes sour, it hurts me personally. I don’t want Raw to do bad. I wish Raw would do even better and provide stiffer competition to SmackDown because if a star emerges on Raw that Roman Reigns can draw box office with, we have another opponent. The problem with Roman Reigns is not the limit of his greatness, his greatness gets more defined as every performance is put forth. The problem with Roman Reigns is, we have such a limited number of people that we can viably and actually work with that people will look at and say, ‘That’s an opponent for Roman Reigns, that’s someone I’d like to see challenge the Tribal Chief.’ That’s why Brock Lesnar’s return is so huge because we don’t have five other people waiting in the wings that automatically step up and can be a credible opponent for Roman Reigns.”