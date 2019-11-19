NXT Championship Match Announced for Survivor Series

WWE is shaking things up again regarding NXT‘s involvement at Survivor Series. The company announced via WWE.com on Tuesday afternoon that Pete Dunne, Killian Dain and Damian Priest will face each other in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday night. But here’s the hook — the winner gets a shot at Adam Cole’s NXT Championship… on Sunday at Survivor Series. This marks the first time the NXT title has been defended on a WWE pay-per-view since the Beast in the East event in back in July 2015 (which saw “Demon” Finn Balor beat Kevin Owens for the title), and gives Sunday’s show its third championship match.

“The bad blood between Pete Dunne, Killian Dain and Damian Priest will boil over when they square off in a Triple Threat Match on NXT,” WWE.com’s announcement read. “There’s also an incentive added to their battle: The winner will challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Championship at Survivor Series.”

Update: The announcement originally stated the match would be taking place on NXT. It was since been updated to state it will happen on Saturday at TakeOver.

Cole has yet to respond to the announcement. The reigning champ has already defended his title against the likes of Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan in recent weeks as part of NXT’s invasion of the other brands, and will be in an eight-man WarGames match on Saturday night at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

The rest of the Undisputed Era already has matches slotted for Sunday — Roderick Strong will face AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat, while Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will team up to face The Viking Raiders and The New Day in a battle fo tag team champions. Speaking of Fish and O’Reilly, the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions will face SmackDown’s The Revival on NXT this week.

NXT will also be involved in both the men’s and women’s 5-on-5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination matches on Sunday, though neither teams have been announced.

