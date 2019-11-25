Watch: Roderick Strong Steals a Win Over AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Survivor Series

Roderick Strong won the battle of midcard champions at Survivor Series on Sunday night, as the reigning NXT North American stole a victory against both United States Champion AJ Styles and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Strong entered the match fresh off a brutally violent WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames the previous night. He and the rest of the Undisputed Era lost to a four-man team led by Tommaso Ciampa after he hit Adam Cole with an Air Raid Crash from the top of the cage through a pair of tables.
Late in Sunday’s match Styles attempted to hit a Styles Clash on Nakamura, but the Japanese star countered by hitting Styles in the face with his heel. Styles was hurled out to the apron, but smacked Nakamura away and delivered his Phenomenal Forearm finisher. But before he could make the pin Strong (who had been out for a few minutes after being hit by a Kinshasa) ran in, tossed Styles out of the ring and pinned Nakamura.
Wow – Roderick Strong steals the win by pinning Nakamura!
If my calculations are correct, NXT are the only team that can win now… #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/mMpuioL6Bf— GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) November 25, 2019
The win gave NXT a 3-1-1 lead over Raw and SmackDown midway through the show.
And that… is Undisputed. @roderickstrong 🏆
➡️ https://t.co/NsQTgz3q4X pic.twitter.com/QbtVwX7olc— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 25, 2019
Check out the rest of Survivor Series card below.
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio (No Holds Barred)
- WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan
- NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Pete Dunne
- Men’s Survivor Series elimination match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet) vs. Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Mustafa Ali, Shorty G) vs. Team NXT (Tommaso Ciampa, Walter, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest)
- Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler
- NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong def. United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
- Women’s Survivor Series elimination match: Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Toni Storm) def. Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Sarah Logan) and Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross)
- Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders def. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Lio Rush def. Kalisto and Akira Tozawa
- Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode win Tri-Branded Battle Royal