Watch: Roderick Strong Steals a Win Over AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Survivor Series

Roderick Strong won the battle of midcard champions at Survivor Series on Sunday night, as the reigning NXT North American stole a victory against both United States Champion AJ Styles and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Strong entered the match fresh off a brutally violent WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames the previous night. He and the rest of the Undisputed Era lost to a four-man team led by Tommaso Ciampa after he hit Adam Cole with an Air Raid Crash from the top of the cage through a pair of tables.

Late in Sunday’s match Styles attempted to hit a Styles Clash on Nakamura, but the Japanese star countered by hitting Styles in the face with his heel. Styles was hurled out to the apron, but smacked Nakamura away and delivered his Phenomenal Forearm finisher. But before he could make the pin Strong (who had been out for a few minutes after being hit by a Kinshasa) ran in, tossed Styles out of the ring and pinned Nakamura.

The win gave NXT a 3-1-1 lead over Raw and SmackDown midway through the show.

Check out the rest of Survivor Series card below.