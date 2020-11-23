WWE's Sasha Banks Finally Beats Asuka at Survivor Series

✖

Tonight's Survivor Series featured a rematch of Sasha Banks vs Asuka, but this time around it was Champion vs Champion, as Sasha retained the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bailey. Now these two faced each other on equal ground, and early on they showed just how well they know each other, reversing and countering each other's moves. Banks then got Asuka locked in a submission and while Asuka got out, Banks would almost lock her into another armbar submission, and that was followed by another hold on Asuka's elbow. Asuka and Banks kept rolling all over the mat and trading holds, but Banks kept winning these altercations.

Banks kept up the assault, and at one point she locked in another submission, one that Asuka barely escaped from. Asuka eventually did though and she ran out of the ring to catch her breath. Banks taunted her a bit in the ring and pounced on her as soon as she got back in, but Asuka turned the tables a bit.

Asuka kicked her in the head and then sent her flying out of the ring, returning the taunt as she sat on the ropes.

Banks then got back into the ring as Asuka danced, though Banks sent Asuka to the floor. Asuka countered though and got an ankle lock secured, and then lifted Banks and kicked her hard right in the ribs. She went for the pin but Banks kicked out.

Asuka then slowed things down and locked in a hold on her arm while she kicked Banks in the upper back. She kept the arm locked but Banks punched her way out of it, though Asuka hit Banks with a hard knee to the face.

Banks was able to lock in an abdominal stretch on Asuka, and while she got out of it, Banks locked in another one and had Asuka secured right in the middle of the ring. Asuka fought out and sent Banks to the corner but she retaliated. Eventually, Banks was able to lock in a hold around Asuka's head and send her reeling, and Banks then caught Asuka's leg, but Asuka countered and almost sent Banks to the apron. That would come just a few moments later, and then Asuka capitalized by hitting Banks with a knee to the face, sending Banks to the floor.

Banks countered and sent Asuka outside, and then she hit her with a dropkick to the face, taking things outside again. Banks went for a suplex but Asuka powered her up on the top of the barricade, and double knees from Banks ended up as double knees to Banks.

The would trade blows for a while longer, resetting the count and locking in more submissions, and then Banks locked in the Banks Statement finally, but Asuka escaped and tried to turn it into the Asuka Lock. Banks went for a hit but Asuka countered, and the pin was almost there but Banks kicked out.

They kept trading near pins but Banks caught Asuka and got her shoulders down for the final pin and win.

Here's the official rundown for tonight's Survivor Series.

"Inter-brand bragging rights are on the line as champions face champions, and Team Raw and Team SmackDown battle in Survivor Series Elimination Matches."

Here's the full card:

Dual-Brand Battle Royal (Kick-Off Show)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce & Lana vs. Team SmackDown's Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya & Bayley

5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Riddle vs. Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins & Otis

