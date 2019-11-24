Shawn Michaels Announces Team NXT Lineup for the Men’s Survivor Series Match

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT coach Shawn Michaels appeared on the Survivor Series kickoff show on Sunday night and confirmed which NXT stars would take part in the men’s Survivor Series elimination tag team match later in the evening. According to HBK, Team NXT would be comprised of Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, NXT UK Champion Walter and Tommaso Ciampa. This year marks the first time the Black and Gold Brand has taken part in WWE’s annual battle for “brand supremacy” between Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Shortly after an absolutely bonkers NXT TakeOver: WarGames event on Saturday night, Rhea Ripley was confirmed to be the captain for Team NXT over in the women’s elimination match. She picked Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and Toni Storm as her four teammates.

Since he’s been shown onscreen leading the NXT roster in their various invasions of Raw and SmackDown, speculation started popping up that Triple H might be involved in Sunday’s match as part of Team NXT. He explained why that wouldn’t be the case during a recent media conference call.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have no interest in that. I have zero in that. Matter of fact, if somebody came to me right now and said ‘Hey, you should take that spot,’ I would fight that vigorously,” he said. “I don’t need to be apart of it. NXT is about youth, it’s about the future. It’s about the success of a new generation of stars. If ever there’s a moment you can add to that and help that get to another level, obviously you want to do everything you can to make that happen. But fr me, in this moment, it’s about others. I want them to shine on this stage, I want them to have this moment.”

Check out the full card for Survivor Series below.