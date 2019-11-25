WWE

WWE Fans Furious Over Walter’s Early Survivor Series Elimination

Shawn Michaels shocked NXT fans on Sunday night before Survivor Series when he revealed that NXT […]

By

Shawn Michaels shocked NXT fans on Sunday night before Survivor Series when he revealed that NXT United Kingdom Champion Walter would be involved in the Men’s Survivor Series elimination match as a member of Team NXT. Given that the Austrian brute hadn’t suffered a loss since he arrived in WWE, it seemed like a massive power play for the Black and Gold Brand. However all the excitement fans in the arena had was quickly wiped away, as Walter was eliminated from the match roughly three minutes in by a single Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre. Needless to say, fans watching in the Allstate Arena weren’t happy, and they were even angrier on Twitter.

Check out some of the best reactions to Walter’s elimination in the list below. The rest of Team NXT was comprised of Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and Damian Priest.

