WWE Fans Furious Over Walter’s Early Survivor Series Elimination

Shawn Michaels shocked NXT fans on Sunday night before Survivor Series when he revealed that NXT United Kingdom Champion Walter would be involved in the Men’s Survivor Series elimination match as a member of Team NXT. Given that the Austrian brute hadn’t suffered a loss since he arrived in WWE, it seemed like a massive power play for the Black and Gold Brand. However all the excitement fans in the arena had was quickly wiped away, as Walter was eliminated from the match roughly three minutes in by a single Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre. Needless to say, fans watching in the Allstate Arena weren’t happy, and they were even angrier on Twitter.

Check out some of the best reactions to Walter’s elimination in the list below. The rest of Team NXT was comprised of Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and Damian Priest.

Let’s Ask Gordon

when WALTER gets eliminated first for no goddamn reason #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/Lvdc7xr8Fc — Brand Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) November 25, 2019

Read the Room

WWE can’t read the crowd for shit. Crowd organically chanting for Walter…so, of course, he’s the first one out. #SurvivorSeries — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) November 25, 2019

Sick Says Stephen A

WALTER’s first pinfall defeat is from one claymore kick in the beginning of a survivor series elimination match pic.twitter.com/O7mQoolCOk — ✧･ﾟslater (@candicelerey) November 25, 2019

Drink It In, Maaaan

That right there was WALTER’s first pinfall loss in WWE. Soak it in, folks. — Andrew Rich (@AndrewTRich) November 25, 2019

Not Cool

WALTER JUST GOT ELIMINATED OMG WHY #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/IIncIFrqWG — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) November 25, 2019

He’s Out