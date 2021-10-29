WWE Swaps Out Friday’s Talking Smack for SmackDown Replays

On a typical Friday night, WWE’s SmackDown airs on FOX at 7 PM and runs to 9 PM, followed by an hour of Talking Smack on FS1. This Friday is going to be a bit different though, as WWE has announced that after the episode of SmackDown airs it will be followed by two encore presentations airing back to back. Since SmackDown airs on FS1 tomorrow because of the MLB World Series, that will mean Talking Smack will not air after the show, and instead will debut on Peacock the next day, which is the usual Saturday air time for the show.

This will be the second week that SmackDown has aired on FS1, and it’s doing so because of game 3 of the World Series. The last time it moved to FS1 the show was a special supersized episode, extending the air time to two and a half hours. That ran it up against the first half-hour of AEW Rampage.

As for matches, nothing has been revealed for the card just yet, as the official description talks about last week’s episode and Brock Lesnar being suspended indefinitely. It also covers King Woods being coronated and Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks beginning, but nothing related to what could be on this week’s card.

Hopefully, we get some more movement on the title feuds and would love to see Cesaro, Shotzi, Toni Storm, and more from Drew McIntyre on the episode. Will also be interesting to see if Ridge Holland and Xia Li make their way onto the show.

You can find the official description below.

“Friday Night SmackDown began a new chapter last week, and the blue brand will continue the explosive era this week on FS1 at 8/7C. SmackDown will take over FS1 on Friday, as two encore presentations will immediately follow the regular broadcast airing at 8 p.m. ET.

Last week on the blue brand, Brock Lesnar came hunting for Universal Champion Roman Reigns and earned an indefinite suspension, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks delivered fireworks around the SmackDown Women’s Title landscape, King Woods was officially coronated and much more.

What will this week have in store when SmackDown heads to FS1?”

