Which WWE Championships Are Reportedly Getting New Designs Next?

New WWE Championship designs are on the horizon, according to a new report from inside @BeltFanDan. The account previously reported that the company was preparing to make numerous design changes now that Triple H is in charge of WWE's Creative, though it was determined at the time which titles would get the facelift. The same account reported this week that the tag team championships — both men and women — will be getting changed. WWE has stuck with the spartan helmet design on its men's tag titles since 2010, originally referred to as the "penny belts." The strap and plate color have since changed multiple times, though The Usos recently unified the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships by beating RK-Bro back in May.

The report reads, "New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women's tag style on colored straps." Meanwhile, the women's tag titles have only been around since 2019. The insider reported they'll be getting "colored backing soon." Damage Control's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky became the new champs on this week's Raw, defeating Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah.

New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women's tag style on colored straps.



Women's belts getting colored backing soon. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) September 13, 2022

How do the changes to the titles sound to you? Are there any other championships in serious need of change? Let us know down in the comments!

One of the big rumors that popped up earlier this year was the idea that, if and when Cody Rhodes finally wins the WWE Championship he could potentially revive the classic "Winged Eagle" design. Rhodes made it clear in interviews and promos upon his return to WWE that his main goal was winning the WWE Championship, currently held by Roman Reigns.

.When I left here, Roman Reigns was on top. And I think Roman Reigns was experiencing some of the negative byproduct of being on top. Some of the pushback that a new face, a new individual [deals with]," Rhodes said on The Bump shortly after his return. "But the thing that makes a champion in any company is consistency. And when he said 'Dallas, Texas, acknowledge me' and whether they're supposed to boo, cheer, whatever it might be, and they acknowledged him. That's what, you want to know a term that is really overused in what we do, is over.

"...He has truly gotten over via consistency and via hard work. What he has going now with Paul Heyman and [The Usos]," Rhodes added. "I don't want to use this word because I don't want to sound like... he's an intimidating presence. I just look forward to obviously, again, it exists. There's a match out there that is likely the match that exists out there. But before the matches, you've got to cross paths in some capacity and we haven't yet, and I look forward to that."