WWE Tag Team Contenders Tournament SemiFinals Bracket Revealed

Tonight's WWE SmackDown put Tag Teams in the spotlight courtesy of the Tag Team Contenders Tournament, which was held all throughout the episode. Things started off with a match between the team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus against the Viking Raiders, which had McIntyre and Sheamus leaving as the winners. Then it was time for a match between Los Lotharios against Hit Row, which ended with Hit Row as the winners thanks to some interference from B-Fab. That meant that Hit Row would be facing McIntyre and Sheamus in the semifinals.

The next match was between the Brawling Brutes and Imperium, and after a physical match, it would end up being Imperium who walked away as the winners. The final first-round match-up was between Legado del Fantasma and Maximum Male Models, which would end with Legado leaving as the victors and moving on to the next round.

The lineup for the semifinals will now be Legado Del Fantasma vs The Imperium and Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs Hit Row, and we'll have to wait and see who ends up being the next challengers for The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The semifinals will be held on next week's SmackDown.

Up next for WWE is the Royal Rumble, and several SmackDown Superstars have already declared for it. On the Men's side Sheamus, McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, and Rey Mysterio have joined the match, and on the Women's side, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have declared. You can find the rest of the current card for the Royal Rumble below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Kevin Owens

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Alexa Bliss

The Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Freakin Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus so far.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and Candice LeRae so far.

The Royal Rumble kicks off on January 28th at 8 PM EST.

Are you excited for the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!