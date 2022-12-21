WWE Talent Breaks Silence on Their Release

While WWE has had a surge of hires since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over the company's creative responsibilities, there have been some talent that have been cut from WWE's payroll. Quetzalli Bulnes, the former host of WWE Ahora on YouTube, was released from the company following her involvement in an unplanned spot at a recent WWE live event. During a show in Mexico, Bulnes encouraged friend and wrestling YouTuber Falbak to jump the barricade and seemingly invited him into the ring. This took fellow WWE announcer Byron Saxton by surprise, who called security on Falbak, but Bulnes pushed back. Saxton then pivoted to calling an intermission.

Speaking to Michael Torres from Lucha Libre Online, Bulnes called the entire situation a misunderstanding.

"Regarding the reason for my exit, I want to say it like this: It was a case of bad understanding and bad communication between myself and other parts of Mexico," Bulnes said. "We know all the alignments in the United States and they are extremely professional and they have everything extremely structured, but I wanted to bring input to it."

Bulnes continued by detailing her relationship with Falbak.

"It all started with me meeting Falbak (Wrestling Content Creator on Twitch and YouTube from Spain) and when I met him, I do have to emphasize that he has a lot of talent that is so young and so focused on what he wants, it's honestly surprising and admirable," Bulnes said. "I wish nothing but the best wishes on all of his future endeavors and his career in general. The support he had in this situation is different from what I had. That said, he is much younger than me, there was never any intimate relationship between me and because he is too young, but it was a friendship that we had at the time."

While Bulnes insisted that her relationship with Falbak was strictly as friends, she did acknowledge that fans had been shipping them as a couple.

"During this whole "Quetzalbak" thing the community created, I was surprised when I was in Arena Monterrey and was in awe with how the crowd was enthusiastic about the hype," Bulnes said. "It was an idea that came to my head, a flower that blossomed, and from there came a series of ideas from a series of elements. The execution was because of a lack of communication from all angles."

According to Bulnes, WWE wanted her to give a shoutout to Falbak while she was on the microphone.

"They told me backstage to say Falbak's name in the ring," Bulnes said. "A lot of it was out of my hands and it was a series of bad understandings and the alignments were not respected, and I understand that completely. These actions have these types of repercussions. Had I known what would have happened afterward, I would not have done it whatsoever due to the unfortunate situation, but it is not up to me to judge who is to blame and who isn't because that is not my position."

Regardless of how her tenure ended, Bulnes emphasized that she looks back on her time with WWE fondly.

"I say this from the bottom of my heart, it hurts me a lot because what started as a small idea devolved into this huge thing and I have nothing else to do but to learn from my mistakes, to continue my path and be thankful because, and no one can deny it, it is the biggest company in all of wrestling and it was an honor being in the company," Bulnes said. "It was incredible the quality of the people I worked with in the United States. It was a dream, but you have to wake up from dreams too, so that's the situation."