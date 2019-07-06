WWE Teasing Undertaker vs Sting Program

When it comes to WrestleMania dream matches, The Undertaker vs. Sting was that elusive contest that fans clamored to see for years yet never got to actually take in.

Of course, Sting did eventually come to WWE after years of saying no and performed at WrestleMania. Rather than booking Sting against The Undertaker, though, we ended up getting a Sting vs. Triple H match.

Earlier this year, Sting said he’d be open to returning to the ring if it involved a bout with The Undertaker.

“I mean, everyone knows who it would be. Taker, he’s the only guy I’d come out of retirement for now. No one else,” Sting told Wrestling Travel in March. “We could just never get it together to make it happen. When I started talking to WWE he was booked with Brock and then I did the deal with Triple H and he had another feud going on at the time, so it was just one of those things we couldn’t make happen.

“But I don’t regret it not happening either, I mean I got to face Triple H at my first WrestleMania and then wrestle Seth for the world title, so I didn’t do too badly out of that deal. But yeah, now, the only person I’m getting back in the ring for is Taker.”

This week, WWE has been teasing the match. They started out by putting out the following photoshop on Instagram on Friday.

Then on Saturday, WWE released a video clip on Twitter that consists of a mash-up of footage that WCW used of Sting in the build to his match with Hulk Hogan at Starrcade 1997 and some late 1990s footage of the Undertaker. The video is made to look like a promotional video for a match between the two men, with the caption “TOMORROW #WWEReimagined”

Nobody is quite sure what this means yet, but the most likely options seems to be some type of new series on the WWE Network featuring a “what if” scenario about a match between the two stars.

Nobody is quite sure what this means yet, but the most likely options seems to be some type of new series on the WWE Network featuring a "what if" scenario about a match between the two stars.