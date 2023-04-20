Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. Charged With Fraud, Facing Multiple Prison Sentences

Former WWE Tag Team Champion and second-generation wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr. has been charged with multiple felonies in the state of Mississippi. Per the United States Department of Justice, DiBiase Jr.'s charges include one count of conspiracy one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering. DiBiase Jr. allegedly obtained this money from The Emergency Food Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and used the funds to make multiple vehicular purchases and make a down payment on a house. These felonies are linked to the ongoing Mississippi welfare fraud scandal that involves former NFL quarterback Brett Farve.

"If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the conspiracy count, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count, and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and for each count of money laundering," the DOJ's statement reads."

DiBiase Jr. wrestled for WWE from 2006 until 2013. His most notable on-screen role was as a member of The Legacy, a faction of second-generation wrestlers like himself, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. Within Legacy, DiBiase Jr. reigned as a WWE World Tag Team Titles on two occasions with Rhodes.

After Legacy split in 2010, DiBiase Jr. had a brief singles run that saw him resurrect his father's Million Dollar Championship. He worked with the likes of WWE legend Virgil and Maryse on television before having a short-lived reunion with Rhodes. He turned face in 2011 and had a run as a fan-favorite on WWE SmackDown before ultimately leaving the company in 2013. He had just a handful of matches on the independent circuit and quietly retired in 2017.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Ted DiBiase Jr.'s charges.