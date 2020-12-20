Will The Miz Cash In Money in the Bank at WWE TLC Tonight?

✖

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to face AJ Styles in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match with the WWE Championship on the line at the TLC event on Sunday. However, in the weeks building up to the show, The Miz has consistently teased cashing-in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre, adding an extra wrinkle to the matchup. Between the booking and Raw's record-low ratings this past Monday, many fans have guessed WWE will do something drastic on Sunday night and have Miz use the briefcase during the show.

According to @WrestleVotes, that seems to have been the plan. The only hiccup is that every idea that's been pitched regarding the cash-in has reportedly been shot down.

Over the past day or so the creative team was directed to come up with ideas for a Miz cash in tonight on McIntyre and according to a source, “they all sucked”. The issues creatively aren’t exclusively on Vince. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 20, 2020

Miz won the Money in the Bank briefcase back at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, defeating Otis (who won this year's ladder match back in May) thanks to heel turn by Tucker. And yet in the months since then he hasn't been made to look like a legitimate threat to McIntyre's reign. He hasn't won a singles match since capturing the briefcase and is 1-5 in matches involving McIntyre this year.

