WWE: The Rascalz Reunite and Earn First NXT Win, Joe Hendry Returns

The popular crossover between WWE and TNA continued on tonight’s new episode of NXT, with fans getting multiple TNA stars in one segment. Following last week’s reunion of MSK and The Rascalz, Wes Lee, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel finally reunited in the ring to take on Gallus, who was intent on kicking the newly reunited trio out of NXT for good. The Rascalz were on fire though, and would ultimately take over and deliver a big win for the crowd. The match was briefly interrupted though at one point by TNA’s very own Joe Hendry, who joined the announce desk for the second half of the match and got into it a bit with Booker T. It’s unclear why he was watching the match, but he did have some taunts for Gallus when it came to an end.

The Rascalz Reunite

Trey Miguel started for the Rascalz and faced Mark Coffey, and soon got the best of Coffey and tagged in Wentz. The two stars were a seamless machine for a bit, but then Gallus got Wentz in their corner and stacked the odds as all three members attacked. Wentz sent Coffey reeling and then tagged Lee in, who halted Coffey’s momentum before Wolfgang made his presence felt with a powerful clothesline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wolfgang continued to try and ground Lee, and he managed to do so with the help of his teammates, who alternated attacks on Lee in their corner. Lee was able to knock over Coffey and get away from Wolfgang, and that led to a big combo from the Rascalz, leading to a double stomp from Lee that left everyone on the mat.

Booker T vs Joe Hendry

Then unexpectedly Joe Hendry’s music hit and he walked out and joined the commentary team as the match continued. Back in the ring, Gallus managed to get the upper hand on the Rascalz, switching in quickly to keep Lee away from his team. Hendry then went back and forth with Booker T as Vic Joseph tried to keep the peace between them. In the ring Lee got some space and tagged in Wentz, who clocked Joe Coffey and then dropkicked Coffey and Wolfgang. Wentz hit a suplex and then got Mark into the corner after he tagged in. Miguel was in the ring and then hit Coffey with a big slam into a cover, but Wolfgang broke up the pin.

The Rascalz were in control at this point, and they cleared everyone out of the ring with a series of dropkicks and the signature MSK flip from Wentz and Lee. Lee then soared over the ropes and knocked down everyone to the floor. Coffey was hit with the ultra finisher from the Rascalz and pinned by Lee, giving the Rascalz the win as Hendry cheered them on.

What did you think of the match and who do you want to see The Rascalz take on next? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!