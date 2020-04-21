Watch: The Revival Release Their First Post-WWE Promo as The Revolt

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival) released their first promotion video since leaving WWE on Wednesday, seemingly confirming that their new tag team name will be The Revolt. The clip shows classic footage of wars, protests and rebellions while the sounds of marching plays in the backgroud. The words "Resist," "Revive" and "Fear The Revolt" flash across the screen before a new version of their entrance music starts to play.

The former NXT, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions were released back in early April, and thanks to a few trademark filings they were able to get their hands on certain aspects of their WWE personas, including "FTR," "Shatter Machine," "Top Guys" and "Say Yeah."

This story is developing...

