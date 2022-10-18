The Rock on If He'll Take an WWE Executive Role, WWE's Potential Sale

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spoke with BNN Bloomberg this week to promote the upcoming release of Black Adam and was asked a few business-related questions regarding the world of professional wrestling. The WWE, Johnson's old stomping ground, was hit with a massive shake-up earlier this year when Vince McMahon announced his departure from the company in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations. But its new leadership of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Paul Levesque has actually seen the company's stock rise to its best prices in years, much to the surprise of financial experts. This has further fueled the speculation that WWE officials might me looking to sell the company to a major media conglomerate.

"I've known Vince for a very, very long time and he's a businessman," Johnson said. "I think the key if there were a sale of the WWE is to make sure that whoever acquires that brand in that property, you've got to love the wrestling business. Of course, you can love the asset, and you can love everything that comes with it, but you got to love the professional wrestling business ... because if not, then you could kind of see the writing on the wall; four or five years down the road, what will happen?"

Will The Rock Take an Executive Role With WWE?

Johnson's success in other business ventures, his well-known friendship with current WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan and his success in the pro wrestling industry (10-time world champion, five WrestleMania main events) have led to the speculation that he'll eventually take an executive role within WWE or be involved in its sale. He was asked about that in the interview and said discussions with Khan have taken place.

"[WWE co-CEO] Nick [Khan] and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that over a bottle of Teremana," Johnson said. "I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather [and] my dad started here in Canada, where [his father] was born. So, I'm not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future, for sure."

Johnson is heavily rumored to be involved in WrestleMania 39 next April in Los Angeles, where he'll likely challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He has not competed in a standard pro wrestling match since 2013.

h/t BNN Bloomberg