WWE Fans Believe The Rock's Fanny Pack Balloon Stole the Show at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprise cameo during this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. During the broadcast a commercial aired for the upcoming series Young Rock, and featured a augmented reality balloon of Johnson from the iconic early-90s photo of him wearing a turtleneck, mom jeans and a fanny pack. Wrestling and move fans alike loved the float, stating on Twitter that it stole the show during the broadcast.

You can check out some of the best reactions in the list below. The Young Rock series, which recaps different eras from Rock's childhood up through college, began production earlier this week.