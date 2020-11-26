WWE Fans Believe The Rock's Fanny Pack Balloon Stole the Show at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprise cameo during this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. During the broadcast a commercial aired for the upcoming series Young Rock, and featured a augmented reality balloon of Johnson from the iconic early-90s photo of him wearing a turtleneck, mom jeans and a fanny pack. Wrestling and move fans alike loved the float, stating on Twitter that it stole the show during the broadcast.
You can check out some of the best reactions in the list below. The Young Rock series, which recaps different eras from Rock's childhood up through college, began production earlier this week.
We only know how to do it big. 💪 #YoungRock is coming to NBC, February 2021. pic.twitter.com/pm6M72rsod— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 26, 2020
Time for Another Crossover?
Why does @TheRock float look like a #Fortnite skin of The Rock? pic.twitter.com/EJGfqI2Umz— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 26, 2020
We Really Do
Let's just float the Young Rock balloon around the country for the remainder of the year. I think we all need him up there, looking over us. pic.twitter.com/SFG1PTcwy3— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) November 26, 2020
New Timeline
Slipping into the "The Rock balloon is real" timeline, farewell BerenstEIN Bears pic.twitter.com/4cMJ1OA1Ob— Amber Treadway (@dervogelfamber) November 26, 2020
And ONLY The Rock Balloon
good morning to the rock balloon pic.twitter.com/gW21jDuBQt— autumn (@lightsupbarnes) November 26, 2020
Right?
The balloon version of this photo of the rock is everything I didn’t know I needed pic.twitter.com/8cqrKTAxBQ— cameron (@cameronrae15) November 26, 2020
Cartoon People's Champ
stoppp.😭 The Rock iconic photo balloon is so adorable!🥺 it’s like a little cartoon and it looks exactly like him! #MacysParade @TheRock pic.twitter.com/WWQzHNutvt— ✩ mikenna ✩ (@mikenna_miller) November 26, 2020
100%
The Fanny pack rock balloon stole the show— RTF FTW (@RTFRecords) November 26, 2020