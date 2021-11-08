Watch: WWE Fan Creates a Mashup of The Rock’s ‘Face Off’ Rap and Roman Reigns’ Entrance Theme

If you’ve been paying attention to the online world of pro wrestling music, you’ve noticed that Roman Reigns’ “Head of the Table” entrance theme has become a popular sample for various mashups. YouTube Joe Mashups recently combined that song with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s verse from the Tech N9ne song “Face Off,” and the end result is quite impressive.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Johnson explained how he wound up getting involved in the Strange Music project — “Because this music speaks to me, and I think his music speaks to a mass, yet specific, audience in hip-hop — who love and embrace the rush, who want that fire, who want that aggression. This was Tech’s idea. He came to me last year and said, ‘I’ve been working on this. [hums ‘Face Off’ melody] I don’t know, I think it could be something big and I think we could align on this.’ When he pitched me that idea, I said, ‘I’m in. Let’s figure it out.’ The opportunities in the past that have come my way, to rap, to sing, have been great, and a lot of them are [from] my friends, and they’re monster stars in the world of music. I love and respect their music, but those, it just never felt like — it’s got to feel right, and it’s got to feel real. And this did, with Tech.”

As for “The Tribal Chief,” Reigns talked with Bleacher Report recently about all the work that went into crafting his new theme, which debuted back in late April.

“A lot of it was just trying to create that iconic feel to where immediately you know, ‘Oh, he’s here. He’s coming out,’” Reigns said. “That’s where we went with the two different beats, the two different melodies: to have that 20-, 25-second opening that’s preparing them. I wanted it to transition from there into something more I could vibe to. The old Shield Roman Reigns theme was cool, and it grew on me. And if you do something over and over for a long time, you figure out how to vibe to it, but this is a track that makes my head nod, and you’ll see it and my cousins are doing the same thing in the back. It gives you that ultimate swag when you’re walking out. And especially for an entrance, that’s the most important thing: people seeing and feeling that swagger and energy and confidence coming off of you.”

“It wasn’t ready,” he added when asked why it didn’t debut earlier that month at WrestleMania 37. “Me and the big man weren’t agreeing on a couple of things, so I was like, ‘Screw it, I’m not going out to it now.’ I have to feel it because nobody outside of my cousins and Paul is walking out to that. To me, these are the types of things I have to 100 percent be connected to, and that’s why our audience can trust me and the presentation and the character and everything I’m doing. If it doesn’t feel right, I’m not going to do that s—. It’s got to be on point with how I feel, and I have to be able to commit and connect to it. Otherwise it’s going to be see-through. I’m not the type that can memorize and recite. I have to feel. I have to have instincts. And for me to be able to do that, I have to be comfortable and committed and believe in what’s presented to me so I can present it to our audience.”