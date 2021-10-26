Watch: The Rock Reacts to Soccer Player Nailing a Rock Bottom During a Match

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter over the weekend to react to a shocking moment from a recent MLS match that saw a goalie nail one of his opponents with a picture-perfect Rock Bottom. During a game between Sporting KC and the Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Tim Melia was attempting to defend an oncoming attack from Seattle’s offense, only for Sounders forward Cristian Roldan to try and block him from inside the goal area. Melia eventually grabbed Roldan with his shoulder and neck and slammed him to the ground. A few yellow cards were promptly passed out as the referee stopped the match.

Johnson, who used the move as his finisher throughout his WWE career, reacted to the move by writing, “This is called delivering a devastating, ‘Rock Bottom’ 👏🏾👏🏾 + I assume player in green got up and fought his ass off, unless he got his bell rung. + I also assume there was a card delivered in the red color palette.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheRock/status/1452042063797649413?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Johnson has kept quiet about when he’ll return to the WWE next, though he did get fans excited for a possible WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns during an interview with Hiram Garcia last year.

“But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE,” Johnson said. “But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one.”

As a result, Reigns has been asked about the match numerous times in interviews. He’s left the door open for the match to be at WrestleMania 38 next year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), Texas, though recent rumors have pointed toward it happening at WrestleMania 39 in LA.

“We can’t lie about it. Dallas is humongous. ‘Jerry World’ is giant. AT&T Stadium, I’ve already done it, over 100,000 people, main evented that spot,” Reigns said in an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this year. “And then the following year, I’m in his backyard. Imagine me with another couple of years with this dominance going against ‘The Great One?’ In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available, if everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. So to be able to tell that story with him, if he’s down it’d be cool.”