The Rock Speaks Out on WWE Continuing Through the Coronavirus Pandemic and Reveals What He Misses Most About Wrestling

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spoke out on the WWE continuing to press on through the coronavirus pandemic Sunday during an Instagram Live video. The mega-star also revealed what he missed the most about wrestling. It’s been a while since The Great One was a routine face on WWE programming. But, every time The Rock pops up the crowd loves the visit. With all the talk about the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles and the general madness of the FireFly Funhouse Match, it is only natural that Johnson would have the itch to talk about what he saw last weekend. WrestleMania 36 will be an event that most wrestling fans will never forget because of the circumstances. The Rock couldn’t say enough about the performances he saw.

“The thing i miss most about professional wrestling is connecting with the audience every night … I didn’t give a shit about being the biggest guy, being the best guy, the craziest guy, the guy who jumped off the tallest shit every night. those guys have a purpose, and many of those guys are my friends, but I just miss connecting with the audience every night. but the wrestling business has changed. … It’s amazing they’re continuing to put their bodies on the line through all of this, wrestling each other, sweating on each other, but they’re still entertaining the fans. I still keep up with the business, and I have nothing but respect for them.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Rock is never far from the action as he made a trip to the performance center a few months ago to see his daughter Simone Johnson. She was signed to WWE in February, and The People’s Champ uploaded a video of his time at the WWE Performance Center. He stepped into the ring with Simone and had a Q&A segment with the class of students that were on-hand. The advice he gave them was invaluable.

Back then he wrote, “Challenge yourself to greatness, listen to your gut, check your ego at the door, be kind, be grateful and always block out the noise. These were my principles I applied to my pro wrestling career. But I also learned to apply them to something much bigger than wrestling or Hollywood — life. I want you to do the same. Good luck, thank you for your time and always be the hardest workers in the room. And most of all, have fun.”