Watch: The Rock's "The Titan Games" Season 2 Returning to NBC Next Month

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's athletic competition series, The Titan Games, will return for its second season on NBC beginning on May 25. NBC put out a press release on the show this week along with a teaser trailer featuring "The People's Champ." The release read, "NBC's hit athletic competition series 'The Titan Games' will premiere Monday, May 25 with a 2-hour episode from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT. Beginning June 1, 'The Titan Games' will begin airing in its regularly scheduled 8-9 p.m. timeslot.

"Executive produced and hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the series offers everyday people a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart," the release continued.

It was also noted that, due to the coroanvirus, the show will run virtually unopposed on Monday nights throughout the summer. Ironically, its main competition will be Monday Night Raw.

"In the absence of sports, 'The Titan Games' will give audiences their much-needed dose of high-level competition," the release continued. "This season includes an incredible group of athletes and everyday heroes with inspirational stories. There are doctors, nurses, veterans and teachers set to compete in the Titan arena, and this season they will also have to beat world-class professional athletes, including Olympic gold medalists, NFL stars and UFC champions, to become Titans. Professional athletes to be revealed soon."

WWE has been running episodes of television out of the empty WWE Performance Center since mid-March. And even though local officials tried to have the taping shut down during the state-wide "stay at home" order, the company was allowed to keep going after Florida state officials deemed pro wrestling an "essential business."

"I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business. With some conversation with the Governor's office regarding the Governor's order, they were deemed an essential business. Therefore they were allowed to remain open," Orange County (Florida) mayor Jerry Demings explained in a press conference back in mid-April.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, will take place on May 10. The show's two titular ladder matches will take place inside the empty WWE Headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut.

Here's the Money in the Bank card as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis/Dolph Ziggler vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose/Carmella

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.