WWE to Determine Final Money in the Bank Qualifier With WWE Raw Gauntlet Match

This week's Monday Night Raw saw Apollo Crews suffer an apparent knee injury (that may or may not be for storyline purposes) during a United States Championship match with Andrade. Moments after Raw ended WWE announced that Crews had been pulled from the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, scheduled to take place at the May 10 pay-per-view. WWE announced via The Bump on Wednesday that Crews' replacement will be determined via a gauntlet match coming up on Raw this week, though the competitors in the match were not announced.

This year's ladder matches will have an extra stipulation, as both the men and women involed in the match will have to fight through the WWE Headquarters building in Stamford before reaching the roof, where a ring has been set up and the briefcases have been suspended in the air. The match has reportedly already been taped, pointing to it being WWE's next Cinematic Match.

BREAKING NEWS: Due to the injury @WWEApollo suffered on #WWERaw, there will be a Last Chance Gauntlet Match this Monday to determine the final participant in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match. pic.twitter.com/PJNNYVRafn — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 29, 2020

So far the Men's ladder match includes Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, King Corbin and Daniel Bryan. Otis and Dolph Ziggler will wrestle on this week's SmackDown to determine the Blue Brand's final entrant.

Over in the Women's match Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke have all qualified, while Mandy Rose will face Carmella on Friday for the final open spot.

Between the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House Matches at WrestleMania 36 and NXT's "One Final Beat" between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, WWE has made it pretty clear they're embracing the new trend of pre-taped Cinematic Matches. Vince McMahon confirmed they would continue to pop up during WWE's quarterly earnings conference call last week.

Here's the Money in the Bank card as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis/Dolph Ziggler vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose/Carmella

