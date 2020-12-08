Report: WWE's WrestleMania 37 Backup Plans if The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Doesn't Happen

✖

Between Roman Reigns' reinvention as "The Tribal Chief" and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's recent comments about one last match, WWE fans have been chomping at the bit to see the reigning Universal Champion booked against "The People's Champ" at WrestleMania 37 next March. But nothing has been set in stone as of yet, and it's been reported that Rock might not be able to compete in the match because a) he's got an insanely busy schedule and b) film studios might not sign off on him wrestling given the risk of injury it represents.

WrestleTalk's Louis Dangoor dropped a new report on Tuesday that WWE is still hopeful the match will happen. But in the event that it can't, some backup plans have been tossed around. Dangoor said four opponents have been named — Daniel Bryan, Big E, Drew McIntyre and Goldberg.

There have already been reports of Reigns and Bryan squaring off at the Royal Rumble and E has been positioned as a rising singles star since The New Day were split up, so both options make sense. Meanwhile, McIntyre reportedly impressed WWE higher-ups with the match he and Reigns put on at Survivor Series.

Finally, there's Goldberg, who was supposed to be Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania 36 before "The Big Dog" stepped away from the event due to personal reasons. The WWE Hall of Famer is still under contract for two matches per year with WWE and his name has been popping up as a rumored one-off opponent for "The Head of the Table."

Johnson stated outright in an interview back in September that he'd be "honored" to have a match with Reigns.

"A lot of people always say, 'Well if you ever go back to WrestleMania, who would be the opponent that you would face?' Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman," Johnson said.

"I know how that conversation goes, I'm not going down that road," he then said before imitating how the feud would be booked. "'Listen, here's what we're thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one...that's when... [you win]'"

"But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE," he added. "But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one."

Do any of those backup plans sound exciting if Roman vs. Rock can't happen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!