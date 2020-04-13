Watch: The Rock Reveals He Watches AEW

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has always been a company man for WWE, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t check out other wrestling programs. The former WWE Champion revealed during a recent Fan Q&A that he has been keeping up with All Elite Wrestling since the company launched back in January 2019, and based on his response he seems to like what he sees. Johnson said with a smile, “”Do I watch AEW? Yeah, I watch AEW. Of course I do.

“I’m very happy for the success of that company — cause it’s always a good thing. And it creates a hunger, which is good,” he added.

During the same Q&A on his Instagram Live feed he was asked if he still misses pro wrestling. With the exception of a six-second squash over Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32, the “People’s Champ” hasn’t competed in a wrestling ring since his rematch with John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

“The thing i miss most about professional wrestling is connecting with the audience every night … I didn’t give a s— about being the biggest guy, being the best guy, the craziest guy, the guy who jumped off the tallest shit every night. those guys have a purpose, and many of those guys are my friends, but I just miss connecting with the audience every night,” Johnson said. “But the wrestling business has changed. … It’s amazing they’re continuing to put their bodies on the line through all of this, wrestling each other, sweating on each other, but they’re still entertaining the fans. I still keep up with the business, and I have nothing but respect for them.”

Johnson recently visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando while his daughter, Simone Johnson, was training. He uploaded a video of his visit shortly after she signed a full-time contract with WWE.

“Challenge yourself to greatness, listen to your gut, check your ego at the door, be kind, be grateful and always block out the noise,” he wrote at the time These were my principles I applied to my pro wrestling career. But I also learned to apply them to something much bigger than wrestling or Hollywood — life. I want you to do the same. Good luck, thank you for your time and always be the hardest workers in the room. And most of all, have fun.”