Triple H Responds to The Undertaker's 'Soft' Comments About the Current WWE Product

✖

The Undertaker caused a bit of controversy in the pro wrestling world back in January when he went on The Joe Rogan Experience and was a bit critical of today's WWE product. "The Deadman" said at one point, "I try [to enjoy it as a fan]. It's tough for me because the product has changed so much and it's kind of soft. I'll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. But to the young guys, 'oh, he's a bitter old guy.' I'm not bitter, I did my time. I'm good, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There's guys here and there that have an edge to them, but there's too much pretty and not enough substance right now."

Since the comments made their way online wrestlers from multiple generations have responded. Some have emphatically rejected the notion (of note, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre), while others have been a bit more sympathetic towards Undertaker's statement. Triple H was asked to comment during a media conference call on Friday.

"Taker has always been one of those guys that's very properly honest and the great thing about him though, is he's bluntly honest with an opinion — here's how I think it should be, and here's how I can help you to get there," he said. "So, he's wide open to all of that. His comments and his intention are always with the best of intent, or desire, to improve and I do believe he has a wealth of knowledge, that if he speaks... there's certain guys in the business that if they speak, they've been around a long time, seen a lot of things, and they've earned the right to, if they speak, you listen and you take their point of view, and you work with it. He's one of those guys, for sure.

"So, if he says it and believes it, there's something to it. Then again, every generation is different and what people are willing to accept in generations," he added. "You know, everybody believes certain generations of music are better than others, too, and at the end of the day all of this is opinion."

"The Game" has previously confirmed that he's spoken with The Undertaker about working in the WWE Performance Center as a trainer.