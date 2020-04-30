The Undertaker Reveals Scary Fact About His WrestleMania XXX Match With Brock Lesnar

✖

To this day, the end of The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania XXX is regarded as one of the most shocking and controversial moments in WWE history. "The Deadman" entered the 2014 event a perfect 21-0 at the show, and after recent classics against Batista, Edge, Shawn Michaels (twice) and Triple H (ditto) many believed Taker would simply retire before anybody could beat him at WrestleMania. But that wasn't the case, as Brock Lesnar was able to beat the legend after hitting three F-5 finishers. Stories of how The Undertaker was concussed and how he collapsed backstage right after walking through the curtain have circulated ever since, and in Undertaker's one-on-one interview with Steve Austin in November he opened up about that match.

In a rather alarming statement, "The Deadman" admitted he can't remember much from what happened that entire night.

"I don't even remember this night," he said. "I've watched it back now but my last memory happened about 3:30 in the afternoon when my wife came backstage and we had a conversation."

He also said he can't quite pinpoint when the concussion took place, only that it was in the first five minutes.

"I've watched it back 10-15 times now and I can't pick out where it happened," he said. "It was nothing Brock did. When I watch it I can tell I'm lethargic. I'm not moving and thinking normally. This screwed me up. This screwed up my confidence. You would think after a career of 25 years that you wouldn't get shook up. Well, that's a false belief because this shook me up. I couldn't pinpoint where I got concussed. The simplest of bumps, a belly-to-back suplex, that's the only thing I can figure and it rang my bell.

"Dr. Maroon equated it to like a lamp and someone unplugged me," he said. "Your mind stops making memories and that ate me up a while. Then it came personally to me as I'm not gonna go out my last match and not being able to remember it."

The Undertaker has competed at several WrestleManias since that loss. Most recently, he faced AJ Styles inside the cinematic Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, which wound up being one of the best matches of the two-day event.

