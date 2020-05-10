The Undertaker Reveals Which WrestleMania Match He's 'Disgusted' With

✖

The Undertaker's new WWE documentary series Undertaker: The Last Ride premieres on the WWE Network on Sunday night following the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. In a preview for one of the episodes "The Deadman" reflected on what appeared to be his original retirement match back at WrestleMania 33, in which he lost against Roman Reigns. Unfortunately the match was far from perfect due to a few noticeable botches, and Taker admitted he was "so disappointed" by his performance.

In an interview with ESPN leading up to the premiere the man behind the persona, Mark Calaway, went into more detail about his frustration with the match.

"That was one of those times it was tough having the cameras there," Calaway explained. "That was the first time that I watched that match back. I was so disgusted with it that I didn't want to watch it back."

He then went into detail about his process for rewatching major matches, insisting that he only ever do it completely alone inside his own house.

"[Watching that match], I'm battling with it," Calaway said. "I was so disappointed for Roman. Even after Brock Lesnar beat the streak, for guys coming up to have a match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania -- especially where Roman was at -- it was important for his career. Especially because he was going over. For me, in that role, I wanted to do the very best that I could do for Roman. I think the world of him. You want to be able to do the best you can for him, and you know you have no business being in the ring.

"Yes, I could have mailed it in," he added. "Protected myself. Only done a couple of things that I knew that I could do. But that's just not the way I work. And it wouldn't have been fair to him. So I just tried to do the best I could. The harder I tried, the more I did — at least in my perception — it was not a good night. It was really disappointing. Watching it back finally, and watching it back in front of a film crew, it was like ... I didn't have to say much. You could just tell from the expression on my face that I wasn't really pleased with it."

Undertaker once again returned at WrestleMania this year, defeating AJ Styles in the cinematic Boneyard Match.

