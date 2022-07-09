WWE's Theory Teases Money in the Bank Cash-In During Roman Reigns' SmackDown Return

After some time away, the Tribal Chief was back on SmackDown, as WWE's Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman kicked off tonight's SmackDown. After they made their way to the ring and celebrated a bit, an unexpected guest showed up at the entrance ramp, as Men's Money in the Bank winner Theory popped up with his briefcase in hand, and it seemed the Bloodline didn't see him. When we came back from the commercial the Bloodline was in the ring, and after the usual acknowledgments and promo, Theory was back out to make his presence known, and it would seem Reigns has a new thorn in his side and wildcard to keep track of aside from Lesnar.

Reigns started things off with a promo, saying "Life is so damn good. I said this before, as long as God wakes me up I can handle anything. Woke up in the compound, jumped in the private gym. Hopped on the private jet, I'm breathing, I'm here. Happy to be on my show SmackDown. It's an absolute privilege and an honor to see my family, the Bloodline. And then I see my wise man, my special counsel, and he looks like this."

Heyman was clearly unhappy and frowning. Reigns said "what ya'll do to him? Why does he look so concerned? What's wrong with you? No no, the Tribal Chief's here. You should feel very confident that you're in a good place. What's the problem. Do we have a problem? I know we're not going back there. Wise man put your hand out."

Heyman took the microphone and explained, saying "I love you my Tribal Chief. And I love the Usos. But we have a problem, and that problem's name is Brock Lesnar. My Tribal Chief, you are the GOAT. The greatest of all time. In an era where no one can hold on a Champion, you sir hold on to both. 600 plus days heading into 7 heading into 8."

Heyman continued, saying "When Brock Lesnar is cornered, he is dangerous." Heyman then brought up all of the past times that Lesnar wasn't supposed to win but did. And then Heyman said "who has his back against the wall right now my Tribal Chief? Brock Lesnar. I'm scared. I'm scared because what's going to happen now is we have to see Roman Reigns go savage. We have to see Reigns smash Brock Lesnar. Because pinning Lesnar is one thing. But putting him down in a Last Man Standing match is another. You have to be a beast slayer. The GOAT of all GOATS."

Then Theory's music hit and he came to the ring with his briefcase, running around the ring and heading backstage j just to signal he was there. Reigns looked annoyed and amused, and we'll have to wait and see how this all plays out.

