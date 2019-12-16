Watch: The Kabuki Warriors Beat Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the WWE TLC Main Event

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair tried to put their differences aside and take down the Kabuki Warriors at TLC on Sunday night, but by the end of the show Asuka and Kairi Sane were the last two women left standing. The the match saw the two teams attack each other with all sorts of weapons, including the titular tables, ladders and chairs. But it turned out that a rope, which Asuka pulled out from under the ring early on, that proved to be the decided weapon. Midway through the match the former NXT Women’s Champion tied the rope around one of the taller ladders in the ring, and at the end of the bout Lynch tried to grab the WWE Women’s Tag Titles by climbing that same ladder.

Asuka, thinking on her feet, pulled the rope from outside the ring and sent Lynch crashing to the mat. She then climbed the same ladder and pulled down the tag titles.

