Who Will Asuka's Tag Team Partner at WWE TLC Be?
WWE broke the news during this week's Monday Night Raw that, due to the latest attack from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Lana will be unable to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at TLC on Sunday. This leaves Asuka without a partner, and "The Empress of Tomorrow" will have to find a new one in an attempt to dethrone the two dominant heels. WWE fans took to Twitter on Tuesday to speculate over who her partner might be, with the guess ranging from surprise NXT call-ups to stars returning from injury. You can check out some of the best predictions below.
Who do you think Asuka picks? And will the two manage to win the tag titles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Kabuki Warriors Reunion!
Lana pulled from TLC, Asuka needs a partner
I can dream right? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GujlClL8Cu— 🎄Tails (BLM)🎄 (@CelticRiptide) December 15, 2020
Feel the Glow
Asuka to find a partner? I wonder who ? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DeAuzCo113— 💯 (@GeoffRhymer) December 15, 2020
So Asuka needs a partner? #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/NHgx9LAyZq— Jake Smith (@JakeIsntJacob) December 15, 2020
She's Waiting...
.@wwe All you gotta do is make the call @WWEAsuka ... https://t.co/wSQ7W6Lvx5 pic.twitter.com/eb33qCiO5x— Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) December 15, 2020
It's About That Time...
Asuka doesn’t have a tag team partner for TLC? 👀 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1IeNIWcElM— THE A SHOW (@TheAShowRNC) December 15, 2020
Now There's an Idea
Is there a chance it’s Rhea who’s gonna be Asuka’s fill-in partner?!#WWERAW— Now that’s what I call ❌Mas (@JLF_89) December 15, 2020
🔥
😯 pic.twitter.com/TbxRJPLz6I
They'd Be Unstoppable
I know everyone is hoping @KairiSaneWWE will be @WWEAsuka partner for #WWETLC but if we can't have Kairi, I know the perfect replacement. @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/CpIFYsYzgR— Asuka, Kairi Sane and Io Shirai (@Kairisanefan201) December 15, 2020
Let's Face It, She Could Pull It Off!
Asuka doesn’t need a partner
She’s gonna be the first female triple champ pic.twitter.com/cjN3Kibfsd— Laura (@RosePlanted_) December 15, 2020