Who Will Asuka's Tag Team Partner at WWE TLC Be?

By Connor Casey

WWE broke the news during this week's Monday Night Raw that, due to the latest attack from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Lana will be unable to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at TLC on Sunday. This leaves Asuka without a partner, and "The Empress of Tomorrow" will have to find a new one in an attempt to dethrone the two dominant heels. WWE fans took to Twitter on Tuesday to speculate over who her partner might be, with the guess ranging from surprise NXT call-ups to stars returning from injury. You can check out some of the best predictions below.

Who do you think Asuka picks? And will the two manage to win the tag titles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Kabuki Warriors Reunion!

prevnext

Feel the Glow

prevnext

She's Waiting...

prevnext

It's About That Time...

prevnext

Now There's an Idea

prevnext

They'd Be Unstoppable

prevnext

Let's Face It, She Could Pull It Off!

prev
Start the Conversation

of