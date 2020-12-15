Who Will Asuka's Tag Team Partner at WWE TLC Be?

WWE broke the news during this week's Monday Night Raw that, due to the latest attack from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Lana will be unable to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at TLC on Sunday. This leaves Asuka without a partner, and "The Empress of Tomorrow" will have to find a new one in an attempt to dethrone the two dominant heels. WWE fans took to Twitter on Tuesday to speculate over who her partner might be, with the guess ranging from surprise NXT call-ups to stars returning from injury. You can check out some of the best predictions below.

Who do you think Asuka picks? And will the two manage to win the tag titles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!