WWE’s Top Ten Matches of 2019 List Revealed

The WWE Network will air a special on Monday looking at the company’s top ten matches of 2019.

If you want to know what made the cut, the list has leaked early, courtesy of WWE Network News. Check it out below.

10) Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal championship – SummerSlam 9) Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey in a Triple Threat for the Raw & SmackDown Women’s titles – WrestleMania 35 8) Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton in an Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE championship – Elimination Chamber 7) Pete Dunne vs. WALTER for the United Kingdom title – NXT TakeOver: New York 2019 6) Randy Orton vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Andrade vs. Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Bálor vs. Ricochet in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money In The Bank 5) Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s championship – Royal Rumble 4) Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Universal Championship – Money In The Bank 3) Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole in 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the NXT title – TakeOver: New York 2) Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell In A Cell Match for the Raw Women’s Championship – Hell In A Cell 1) Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE title – WrestleMania 35

The list was put together by the editors over at WWE.com. While no list such as this will ever be perfect or acceptable to all (everyone has different style preferences), there are some notable omissions. Notably, the WALTER vs. Tyler Bate match from NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff and the women’s War Games match from NXT TakeOver War Games.

For more commentary, check out the WWE Network special hosted by Paige on Monday. Then, on Tuesday, WWE Backstage on FS1 will break down their top five matches of 2019 (we don’t know if this will be from this same list or something entirely new).

What are your thoughts on the list? What would you have added or removed? Let us know in the comments section below or tweet me your thoughts @ryandroste.