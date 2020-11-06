WWE: Top Sasha Banks Championship Losses

Sasha Banks has hit the news hard today thanks in part to her role on Disney+'s most popular series in Star Wars' The Mandalorian, taking the opportunity to become a part of the Jedi universe by stepping out of the squared circle and in front of the cameras, so we thought what better time than now to break down some of her top title defenses! "The Boss" recently won the Smackdown Women's Championship in battling against her former friend Bayley, proving that Sasha Banks is still a force to be reckoned with in the women's division of World Wrestling Entertainment! What is your favorite Sasha Banks match? How long do you think she'll hold the Smackdown Women's Championship? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling! (Photo: WWE)

WWE Roadblock 2016: Iron Man Match Against Charlotte Flair Perhaps one of the best matches for either Sasha Banks or Charlotte Flair, the match itself was the first ever "Women's Iron Man Match" which lasted around half an hour and showed off the prowess and tenacity of these two prolific wrestlers. Needless to say, both of these "divas" have done so much to help create the Women's Division within the WWE that is able to headline weekly and monthly pay-per-view events that help propel World Wrestling Entertainment to new heights. prevnext

WWE Payback 2020: Women's Tag Team Championship The match between Sasha Banks and Bayley as Tag Team Champions against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax was one that was a fantastic battle for all parties involved, but was important in that it was the beginning of the end of the friendship between "The Boss" and her "right hand woman". prevnext

WWE Raw Women's Championship Lumberjack Match: Asuka This fight took the opportunity to have both Asuka and Sasha Banks surrounded by the near entirety of the roster of women's wrestlers within the WWE and NXT, adding another crack in the break down of the friendship between Bayley and "The Boss". The "Lumberjack Match" is essentially a regular match that is surrounded by scores of the main event participants' colleagues, proving that no one is safe should they be knocked out of the ring. This match left Banks completely title-less and showed off the skills of both Sasha and Asuka. prevnext

WWE Monday Night Raw 2017: Alexa Bliss Not one week after their battle during SummerSlam 2017, Sasha Banks faced off against the wrestler, Alexa Bliss, once again after procuring the Raw Women's Championship Title. Even though Bliss is currently under the sway of the Fiend, her skills are still at the top of her game and it definitely was no surprise to see Bliss take back the title only one week after losing it initially in a great match between the two female super stars! prevnext