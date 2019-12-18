Former WWE Superstar Tracey Smothers Diagnosed With Cancer

Former WWF, WCW and ECW star Tracy Smothers took to his Facebook page on Tuesday night to reveal that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. As Smothers wrote, “To all concerned I was diagnosed Nov.14 w Lymphoma cancer which now am on my 3rd treatment 3 to go of chemo which is shrinking the rapid growing tumors. Doc told me years ago I have blockage in my artery, so here we are an have lost 45 percent of my heart use. Also he said I have lots of head, body trauma. Doc said I had a heart attack some time back an didn’t know it. Have felt bad for a while now but thought I was getting old, lol.

“This is not fatal as its between my pancreas,Colon,neck,” he continued. “A big TY to all of you, but I look at it as getting a tube up, overhaul, tires rotated, oil change, etc. all in one lol. Remember LIFE is a BATTLE and I’m in it to win it so don’t hesitate in trying to be tough by putting off getting checked out in this day and age, you never know?? GOD BLESS EVERYBODY..”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Smothers made his wrestling debut in 1982 and at 57 years old he continues to actively wrestle in the independent scene. Prior to his diagnosis he wrestled 14 times in 2019, most notably against AEW’s Marko Stunt at the GCW Nick Gage Invitational in September.