WWE Announces Three Matches for Sunday's Tribute to the Troops Special

✖

WWE announced three matches for Sunday's Tribute to the Troops event on Wednesday, filling out the card for the event dedicated to members of the US armed forces. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will take on Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz, Sasha Banks will team with Bianca Beliar to face Bayley & Natalya and a 10-man tag match will see Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Kalisto and The Street Profits face Sami Zay, King Corbin, Elias, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

WWE confirmed the event's return via a press release on Nov. 11, stating that the special will air on FOX and coincide with the network's NFL schedule.

Three HUGE matches have been announced for this Sunday's WWE Tribute to the Troops! #WWETroops 📺 @FOXTV https://t.co/TS2FWsvzvQ — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2020

The release read, "The 18th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Sunday, December 6, adjacent to Sunday's regional NFL broadcasts. Viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 1:00 PM ET can watch WWE Tribute to the Troops at 4:30 PM ET; viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 4:05 PM ET can watch the special at 3:00 PM ET. The event will take place inside the state-of-the-art WWE ThunderDome™, and include servicemen and women and their families from Marine Corps Air Station New River, US Army Post Fort Hood, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Naval Air Station Fallon and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake."

"This is a unique time and we look forward to providing our troops and their families with an interactive experience that only WWE can deliver as we celebrate our servicemen and women with millions of our fans watching at home on FOX," Vince McMahon said.

The Tribute to the Troops special was first introduced in 2004 and initially featured wrestlers flying overseas to Afghanistan and Iraq to perform in front of active-duty soldiers. The show started taking place domestically beginning in 2010, but has not aired on television since 2018.