Why Triple H Didn't Revive the "Big Gold" World Heavyweight Championship

WWE recently introduced the new World Heavyweight Championship title, which drew immediate comparisons to the classic "Big Gold" design used for the NWA, WCW and WWE World Heavyweight Championship for decades. Those comparisons also came with criticisms as many saw the new design as "a cheap knockoff" of the classic look and some fans wondered aloud why the "Big Gold" design wasn't simply brought back given that WWE owns the rights to it. Road Dogg discussed Triple H's decision regarding the design on a recent episode of his podcast, saying that while he loves classic wrestling tradition and iconography, "The Game" still wanted to innovate.

"Hunter has always been a traditionalist from his training with Kowalski to his mentoring by Flair. Everything he's done has been with respect to tradition in this industry," Dogg said (h/t Fightful). "You can't just copy another title that was good. You don't just go, 'Oh, people loved that one.' No, you have to be the innovator."

Dogg also touched on an issue the new world title presents — if there's more than one world champion, why is Roman Reigns' title still considered undisputed? This was reportedly an issue brought up backstage that was promptly ignored by WWE officials.

"I think we've seen now, speaking very currently, is the women's titles also have done the same thing. So you're going to have a World champion or WWE Champion or Universal Champion and a world champion. I'm not sure where the names exactly lay now, and is Roman Reigns still 'undisputed?' I think things like that are going to come out and are really intriguing to me," he said. "It's all intriguing to me. I love the new titles. They're huge. They're beautiful, but yet they're big and plain too, and I think that's tradition. Look, we all went the way of the big eagle and the big spinner and the big this and the big that. I think these go back to what a championship title looks like."

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card (So Far)