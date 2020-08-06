Triple H Offers Pat McAfee a Match With Adam Cole for NXT TakeOver: XXX

✖

This week's NXT closed out with former NFL punter Pat McAfee punting Adam Cole in the head and getting tossed out of Full Sail Live by Triple H and the NXT locker room. The animosity between Cole and McAfee goes back years, and things reached a boiling point during a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show when Cole erupted and cursed him out for his comments about Cole's size. The two claimed to have meneded things before Wednesday's episode, but then McAfee spent the duration of the main event between Undisputed Era and Imperium throwing more jokes Cole's way.

Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish wound up losing the tag title match after being distracted by Cole's arguing with McAfee, and a pull-apart brawl ensued. Triple H appeared on ESPN's Get Up! on Thursday morning to throw out the challenge for a match between the two at NXT TakeOver: XXX on Aug. 22.

If @PatMcAfeeShow wants to be "famous," @TripleH is ready to make it happen... Triple H just told @GetUpESPN that he's challenging Pat McAfee to a match against @AdamColePro at #NXTTakeOver: XXX!!! — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 6, 2020

"The spotlight is really what he [McAfee] craves, it's all about Pat McAfee," Hunter said. "That's a good thing, but in this situation, he is craving this spotlight and he is doing it by going after Adam Cole. He is in his head. Pat McAfee wants to be famous, I can make his dream come true. You wanna be famous? We have a big TakeOver on August 22, put your money where your mouth is. Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole."

McAfee has yet to respond to the challenge.

How much was I supposed to take from this beta who is a MANIAC? Blows up on my show, breaks shit, pushes Ty. Then..I take time out of MY HONEYMOON, so we can hug it out. Then he LOSES HIS MIND AGAIN.. assaults me w/ a bottle & I’M THE 1 THAT GETS KICKED OUT? How’s that fair? pic.twitter.com/5jl30e8Pu8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 6, 2020

So far the only matches officially booked for NXT TakeOver: XXX are the NXT North American Championship five-way ladder math and an NXT Women's Championship match between Io Shirai and Dakota Ka.

