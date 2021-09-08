WWE’s Triple H Undergoes Procedure After Suffering Cardiac Event

WWE released an official statement on Wednesday alerting the public that Paul “Triple H” Levesque had undergone a medical procedure last week following a cardiac event. The statement read, “Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”

The 14-time former world champion currently serves as WWE’s executive vice president of Global Talent Strategy & Development while overseeing WWE’s NXT brand and Performance Center.

“The Game” was present for WWE’s Las Vegas Tryouts at the MGM Grand ahead of the SummerSlam pay-per-view late last month. On top of announcing that the company had signed more than a dozen athletes following the tryout, he addressed the reports of NXT changing its recruitment strategy to focus more on untrained athletes and less on independent pro wrestlers.

“It’s a funny thing, people talk about shifting. It never really shifted,” he said. “So if you go back and look at the hiring process, (it’s) not the hiring process of a television show, it’s a hiring process of who we’re looking to train and make WWE Superstars. Long term. If you go back and look at it, it hasn’t shifted. It’s been the same process. I don’t negate anybody from a standpoint of, ‘I wrestled some independent stuff,’ ‘Well all right, you’re out!’ That’s not a factor to me, but it’s also not the factor that makes me go, ‘Okay, you’re in.’ When they get in here today, if somebody goes in and hits the ropes perfectly every time, has every roll perfect, does all the stuff, makes it look easy because they’ve been training, that’s not really showing me anything. You should be able to, if you’ve been training, if you’ve been working indies you should be able to do all of that.

“To me, what is the potential long-term? What is that potential? And are they willing to do the work to live up to that potential. Vince used to always say, ‘We’re a variety show’ — we are. In some manner, you need a little bit of everything,” he continued. “That’s the key to all of this. But people hear one statement and then make one (assumption). ‘Now it’s that. No, now it’s this.’ It always has been.”

