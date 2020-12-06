Triple H Compares NXT's Undisputed Era to D-Generation X

✖

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish) will enter WarGames for the fourth time in their careers this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: WarGames (2020). Triple H sat down with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin this week as part of the promotion for the show ad was asked about the development of the four members over the years. "The Game" went so far as to compare the faction to one of his own from his in-ring days, D-Generation X.

"Roddy, Bobby, Kyle and Adam are just so talented and the thing that works for me with them, whether they're good guys or bad guys, is the authenticity of it," he said. "The realness of it. That unit is that unit. They get along. We shoot stuff with them at a restaurant, where they're doing toasts and all this stuff and it's kind of like, well, you just put cameras there and let them go do their thing because they just go be them. In a way, I always feel like that stuff resonates the most when you can see a bunch of people that are on some level legitimately have that connection to where as a viewer watching, you think to yourself, 'Man. I'd just like want to hang out with those dudes. I'd like to be at that dinner and just have dinner with them and hang out with them because it looks like it's so much fun.'

"So, that to me is the magic of it. When that magic is there, it's next level. They have that magic. It's real to them," he later added. "There's no show. I think that's what worked with DX. It wasn't a show. We were just us. We all got along in that manner. When it's magic like that, it really works."

Check out the card for TakeOver: WarGames below: