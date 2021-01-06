Triple H Compares Current NXT Champion to Brock Lesnar

✖

It's not often that a wrestler draws comparisons to "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar. But that's exactly what Triple H did on the latest edition of The Bump. "The Game" was talking about reigning NXT UK Champion Walter and his upcoming title match with A-Kid when the comparison to the former WWE and UFC Heavyweight Champion popped up.

"It is tough to bet against Walter," he said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "Anyone who has watched him over the last few years, anyone who has recently watched him against Ilja [Dragunov], one of the most physically imposing, physically dominating performers out there. There's no wasted movement, he's not flashy, he doesn't care about how it looks, he's just effective. That said, you've seen it in the past with other talent like Brock Lesnar.

"Brock has struggled a lot of times with more smaller guys, speed kills," he continued."You would watch Brock Lesnar sometimes step in the ring with Daniel Bryan and have a much more difficult time, Daniel Bryan would get much more in because Brock couldn't strike as hard and as fast, he would have to catch him first and find his way. In that process, he would eat a lot of shots, now it would take a lot of shots from Daniel Bryan's size to knock Brock Lesnar down, but he ate a lot of shots to get one in. Walter just has to sustain that."

After winning the championship from Pete Dunne back at NXT TakeOver: New York in April 2019, the Austrian-born star is about a month away from breaking Dunne's record for longest reign with the UK title at 685 days. While he has continued to anchor the NXT UK brand, Walter did start pulling double duty by appearing on NXT television beginning in late 2019. That has since been halted by COVID-19, though other members of Imperium still compete on the show frequently.

