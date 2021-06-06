WWE Fans Love Seeing Triple H Appear at Philadelphia 76ers NBA Playoff Game

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H made a special appearance in Sunday's NBA Playoffs matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. "The Game," dressed in full D-Generation X garb, arrived alongside Joel Embiid as the classic DX theme blared over the loudspeakers. The 14-time former world champion then rang the bell inside the arena to start the matchup. Pro wrestling fans were blown away by the surprise cameo, and many of them took to social media to react. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below!

With the DX theme song, Joel Embiid makes his entrance with WWE's Triple H. #PhilaUnite x #BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/7GvQpfbtr3 — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 6, 2021