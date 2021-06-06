WWE Fans Love Seeing Triple H Appear at Philadelphia 76ers NBA Playoff Game
WWE Hall of Famer Triple H made a special appearance in Sunday's NBA Playoffs matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. "The Game," dressed in full D-Generation X garb, arrived alongside Joel Embiid as the classic DX theme blared over the loudspeakers. The 14-time former world champion then rang the bell inside the arena to start the matchup. Pro wrestling fans were blown away by the surprise cameo, and many of them took to social media to react. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below!
With the DX theme song, Joel Embiid makes his entrance with WWE's Triple H. #PhilaUnite x #BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/7GvQpfbtr3— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 6, 2021
Ring The Bell!
prevnext
Ring the bell. #ThrustTheProcess@sixers @JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/4pMGEbARyr— Triple H (@TripleH) June 6, 2021
Two Words For Ya
prevnext
#ThrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/dBmP9c4Zn5— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 6, 2021
It Should!
prevnext
Does this make @JoelEmbiid an honorary member of D-Generation X? @TripleH @TheAssociation
📸: @sixers pic.twitter.com/y7cQzoFSuk— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 6, 2021
Madhouse
prevnext
You have got to be kidding me... Tonight’s bell ringer is the one & only @TripleH with @JoelEmbiid.
It’s a madhouse in here. pic.twitter.com/GgmlltcG9V— Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) June 6, 2021
Best Day Ever
prevnext
TRIPLE H RINGS THE BELL.
THIS IS THE BEST DAY EVER. GO SIXERS. pic.twitter.com/Jdbikaq4c3— Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) June 6, 2021
Sixers By a Lot
prevnext
Triple H in the house to ring the bell. Joel Embiid there with a matching DX shirt. #SixersBy1000000. pic.twitter.com/XDcBAVinjp— Amy Fadool Kane (@amyfadoolNBCS) June 6, 2021
Never
Triple H invading Chuck Taylor’s house, the Wednesday Night War never ends. 😔 https://t.co/9Gfd2vnz1d— colette arrand (@colettearrand) June 6, 2021
prev
Blame HHH if the Sixers lose— Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) June 6, 2021