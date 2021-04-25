Triple H Explains What He Wants a Physical WWE Hall of Fame to Feature

✖

A report popped up last week via the Wrestling Observer regarding why the WWE doesn't have a physical Hall of Fame despite the honor being around since 1993 — Vince McMahon believes it would be a waste of money. Triple H was asked about the topic of building a Hall of Fame in a new interview with the Cheap Heat Podcast last week and seemed to echo the financial drain a building would have, but then went into detail about what features he'd want a proper Hall of Fame to have.

"It is definitely something we've contemplated," he said (h/t Wrestling Inc.) "It has to be done right. It's funny, people go, 'That would be fascinating to go to to see somebody's old trunks.' Hall of Fames like that, physical Hall of Fames and museums like that tend to be money pits and not do well because over time, people lost interest. You need to make it something more, and I think if it was interactive with technology the way that it is now. There are those objects and things that people can see and be wowed by, but also, there's reasons to keep going back. I'm of the opinion that that needs to be more than a thing you go to one time and go, 'That was neat. I saw some boots' but more of a you got to go see this. I was there. There's a virtual this. There's a 3D that. There's a technology that takes you to another level like Disney where you go see these incredible things but also have these mind-blowing experiences around WWE, and you can spend the day there.

"You can go there and meet some legends and see people doing Q and A's and maybe it's part of our developmental where there's matches happening," he continued. "There's a lot of thought being put into it and a lot of being put around it. If you were to say, and it's not, clearly, my final decision always, but if you were to say, is that something that I am bullish about doing in the future? Absolutely."

