Triple H Adressess NXT Possibly Moving to a Different Night

Triple H hosted a media conference call for NXT TakeOver 31 on Wednesday afternoon, and at the end of the call was asked about the topic of NXT possibly moving off Wednesday nights. The show has been on Wednesdays on the USA Network since September 2019 (jumping to two hours live each week beginning on Oct. 2, the same night AEW Dynamite premiered on TNT). But reports of the show moving to a different night started popping up in early September, particularly when the show started posting higher viewership and ratings numbers when it was either a) running on Tuesday nights for two weeks or b) not running head-to-head with Dynamite on Wednesdays. Both shows have since gone back to their normal timeslots after getting pushed around because of NBA and NHL playoff schedules.

"The Game" stated that he's happy with where NXT is right now, and that the decision on when it airs is an agreement made between WWE and its partners.

"I'm happy with where we are. There's conversations around all of our product at all times, the best for it to sit, best place for it to work, all of that. Funny thing, I don't hear anybody else asking about people moving on Wednesdays since we were always on Wednesdays. ... It's not like every other channel has free air. It comes down to a question of where the show best sits, not only for us but for our partners and wherever they want to go to.

"We're open to doing the best business we can, but it's not just a simple a decision as 'It's our decision and we just put the show where we want to put it.' Those decisions are made by partners and everything else along the way," he added.

Triple H never directly mentioned AEW, but he resisted outright naming the competition by saying, "It's not a concern to me. We do the best show we can do. We go out to put on the best show on that we can put on with the talent we have, which I consider to be the best in the world."

Check out the full card for TakeOver 31 below: