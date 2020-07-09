Triple H Reacts to Adam Cole Dropping the NXT Championship to Keith Lee

Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole for the NXT Championship on Wednesday night, bringing Cole's record 403-day reign with the brand's top title to an end. Considering that Karrion Kross was teased as Lee's next opponent it doesn't look like Cole will get another shot at the title for a while, and it's not clear what his next step with the company will be. But Triple H assured fans on Twitter after the match that Cole is far from finished with the brand.

On top of his record reign, Cole is the second Triple Crown Champion in NXT history by holding all three of its major championships.

There is a saying “it’s the talent that makes the title.”

During his 403 day reign over the black and gold brand Adam Cole MADE the NXT championship, THE championship. That reign might be over but he’s just getting started.

Adam Cole IS #WWENXT

— Triple H (@TripleH) July 9, 2020

"The Game" also posted his traditional "pointing" photo with Lee.

Hunter has praised Cole's work ethic both in and out of the ring numerous times in interviews, most recently with Sports Illustrated.

"You see it on camera, but Adam Cole is so good, so consistently good, that it is easy to look past him as our cornerstone," he said. "He never seems to have a down moment, even backstage. He's just consistently a professional, and there is never is doubt in my mind who he is and the level of performance he's going to give. He makes it look so easy and so smooth.

"He's also a locker room leader, but he's not the guy saying, 'I want to be a locker room leader.' He leads without even trying to assume the role," he continued. "People look at him for his consistency."

Check out the full results from NXT's The Great American Bash Night Two below:

Street Fight: Candice LeRae def. Mia Yim

Bronson Reed def. Tony Nese

Johnny Gargano def. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

El Legado del Fantasma def. Drake Maverick, Tyler Breeze and Fandango

Mercedes Martinez def. Santana Garrett

NXT and NXT North American Championships: Keith Lee def. Adam Cole

