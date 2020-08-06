Tyson Kidd's Training Video Has WWE Fans Hoping for a Return
Former WWE Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd (real name TJ Wilson) had his pro wrestling career tragically cut short when he suffered a spinal cord injury while taking a Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe during a dark match in June 2015. He's been working as a backstage producer since 2017, but fans suddenly got a glimmer of hope for a return when Natalya uploaded a video of Kidd running the ropes to her Instagram page. The 40-year-old looked to be in incredible shape, and fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement.
Do you think Kidd is on the road to some sort of comeback? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!
TYSON KIDD HASN'T WRESTLED IN 5 YEARS BUT HE'S FINALLY BACK TO TRAINING IN THE RING AND IS IN INCREDIBLE SHAPE!! pic.twitter.com/BlDjJd7Rpi— Pulkit (@MahaIicia) August 6, 2020
Amazing Shape
TYSON KIDD IS IN THE BEST SHAPE OF HIS LIFE AND BACK TO TRAINING IN THE WRESTLING RING!!!! THIS IS AMAZING pic.twitter.com/BjqCgg0xlU— Pulkit (@MahaIicia) August 6, 2020
Hell Yeah!
Holy shit Tyson Kidd is training for a comeback?! Hell yeah let’s friggin go!! He’s an AMAZING talent, man came so damn close to dying and he has the courage to return to the wrestling ring, hope to see he and Cesaro reunite and go back on that legend-tier run they were on 💜 https://t.co/dZUlX7FVdP— Preston Perry (Ty Collins) (@LookThereItsTy) August 6, 2020
Now That Would Be a Surprise
Imagine Tyson Kidd is the hacker 👀 https://t.co/pwDXoNzCeQ— Dan Brown (@LyonsGamez) August 6, 2020
Bring It Back!
If Tyson Kidd is coming back I NEED him and Cesaro to reunite. pic.twitter.com/llPr0oghFq— The Million Dollar Man Ted Diabeetus (@JaimsVanDerBeek) August 6, 2020
The Next Daniel Bryan
Oh wow Tyson Kidd looks like he’s ready for a comeback. He needs a Daniel Bryan miracle fingers crossed 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/sYtVbKxbX2— Angry black hottie 🌼🌻✨ (@DrellzHothetics) August 6, 2020
It's Catchy
August 6, 2020
Are We In The Endgame Now?
I feel like Cesaro and Nakamura are good together. Cesaro and Sheamus learned to like each other. But Cesaro and Tyson Kidd are endgame https://t.co/zHRX1DXElX— Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) August 6, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.