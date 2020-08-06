Tyson Kidd's Training Video Has WWE Fans Hoping for a Return

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd (real name TJ Wilson) had his pro wrestling career tragically cut short when he suffered a spinal cord injury while taking a Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe during a dark match in June 2015. He's been working as a backstage producer since 2017, but fans suddenly got a glimmer of hope for a return when Natalya uploaded a video of Kidd running the ropes to her Instagram page. The 40-year-old looked to be in incredible shape, and fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement.

Do you think Kidd is on the road to some sort of comeback? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!