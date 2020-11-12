Two WWE Hall of Famers Reportedly Appearing at Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series

✖

WWE is reportedly loading up The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" at Survivor Series with some of his famous friends throughout his historic career. It was announced earlier this week that former Attitude Era star Savio Vega would be appearing, and on Thursday PWinsider's Mike Johnson added that both The Godfather and Kane will be in attendance as well. Godfather (real name Charles Wright) and Vega were both close friends with The Undertaker backstage as members of the Bone Street Krew friend group. Meanwhile Kane's history with "The Deadman" has been linked since the character first arrived in the Hell in a Cell match at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997.

While retirements in pro wrestling are often flimsy, Undertaker has stated emphatically in recent interviews that he's sticking to it this time.

"I realized I have taken every physical gift, tool that I have and have used it up," he told The New York Post this week. "There's no water left in the sponge, if I can use that analogy. I've rung everything I could get out of that sponge."

He even said he won't use non-traditional matches like cinematic matches in order to stick around.

"It really doesn't appeal to me because basically what it is, is working around my limitations," he said. "It's capitalizing on some of my ability and some of my creative ability to tell a story but basically it's trying to mask some of the lack of my physical abilities at this point."

"The Deadman" made his retirement announcement in the closing minutes of The Last Ride earlier this year.

"My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters," Calaway said. "And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children."

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he added. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

He concluded — "I've got a pit in my stomach right now (chuckles). This time the cowboy really rides away."